Analysts Set Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT at $3.50

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 563.45%. The company had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 million.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

