Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) PT at C$5.58

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of HBM opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$6.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.87.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.62 million. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.94%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

