Analysts Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Target Price at €34.81

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.81 ($40.95).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPE. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €31.10 ($36.59). The stock had a trading volume of 117,714 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.27.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.