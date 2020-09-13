Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $37.64

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.