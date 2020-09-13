Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $37.64

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.64.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.
Shares of DEI stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
