Analysts Set Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Price Target at €6.41

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.41 ($7.54).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBK. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

FRA DBK traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Thursday, hitting €7.81 ($9.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,938,461 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.75). The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.00 and its 200 day moving average is €7.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

