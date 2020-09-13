Analysts Set Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Target Price at $63.11

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 736,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 833.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

