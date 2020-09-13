Analysts Set Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Target Price at $63.11

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.90.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AAN opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
