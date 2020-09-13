Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

USPH stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

