Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.16. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $93,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.04. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

