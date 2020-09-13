Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Amerityre Corp (OTCMKTS:AMTY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 6,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.