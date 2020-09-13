Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

USAS opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

