American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 8,491,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in American International Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

