American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,524. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

