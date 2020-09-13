American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Down 1.4%

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.52 and last traded at $37.53. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,616 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 147,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

