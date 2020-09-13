AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL opened at $370.51 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.