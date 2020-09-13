Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $706,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at $706,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Simon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,955 shares of company stock worth $12,042,601. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.