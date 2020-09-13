Allegion PLC (ALLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Allegion has raised its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.38.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.