Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Align Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $317.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.71. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $333.07. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Align Technology by 120.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Align Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

