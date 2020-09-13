Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $202,790.52 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $202,790.52 and $159.68 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00606598 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00081728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,727 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

