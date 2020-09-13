Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389,926 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $28,442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 515,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after buying an additional 502,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

