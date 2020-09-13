Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$12.80 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.17.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$174.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$144,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,405,508.17. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.88, for a total value of C$154,263.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,094.40. Insiders have sold 66,977 shares of company stock worth $881,114 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

