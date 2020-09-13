Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $14,940,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $155,719.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

