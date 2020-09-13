Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 136.7% in August

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 136.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.
