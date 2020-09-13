Agora Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGHI) Short Interest Update

Agora Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGHI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agora has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Agora alerts:

About Agora

Agora Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Geegle Media Inc, engages in the software development business in Canada. It specializes in developing Web, media, and lpTV applications, as well as operating support billing software for VOIP telephony. Agora Holdings, Inc is based in Thornhill, Canada.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.