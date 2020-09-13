AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Short Interest Up 307.1% in August

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 307.1% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AERO stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. AeroGrow International has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter. AeroGrow International had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 7.36%.

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

