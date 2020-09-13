Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEGN. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.
Shares of AEGN stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24. Aegion has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.
In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.
Aegion Company Profile
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.