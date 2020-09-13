Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEGN. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24. Aegion has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

