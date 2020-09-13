Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has raised its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:AVK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. 110,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,786. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

