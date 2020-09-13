Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 1,325.0% in August

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Vare Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.