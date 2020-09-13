Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 1,325.0% in August

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.19.
About Adriatic Metals
