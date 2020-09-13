Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 515.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.6% during the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 83.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. 1,301,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,218. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

