42,387 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New owned 0.13% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HealthStream by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 133,141 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSTM. Barrington Research raised shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $20.08. 141,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $642.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

