227,577 Shares in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 227,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in XP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000.

Get XP alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:XP opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.