$2.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.28. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cubic from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cubic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cubic by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cubic by 18.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cubic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cubic during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

