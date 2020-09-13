1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SRCE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $842.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.10. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

