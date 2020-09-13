198,510 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 198,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

