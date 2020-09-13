15,886 Shares in Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.45.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Vroom Company Profile

