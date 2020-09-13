115,291 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

