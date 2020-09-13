$0.67 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

