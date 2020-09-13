-$0.13 EPS Expected for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

Several brokerages have commented on KLR. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $1,352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $646,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $217.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

