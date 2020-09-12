Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,102 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.88% of Zuora worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 104.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zuora by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Zuora stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Zuora’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

