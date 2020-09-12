Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Trading Down 6.4%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 825,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 374,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $723.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 137.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 34.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,776 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

