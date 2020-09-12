ZOM Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, ZOM has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. ZOM has a market capitalization of $488,145.66 and approximately $2,470.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZOM token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZOM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00120741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00267240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.01618346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00203962 BTC.

About ZOM

ZOM’s total supply is 51,835,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,043,208 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com

ZOM Token Trading

ZOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.