Zcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $57.87 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $5.27 or 0.00051108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,317.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.03608733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.64 or 0.02186983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00476475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00819524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00620668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00050674 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012866 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,974,068 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

