Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 5.7%

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.42 and last traded at $74.00. 610,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 439,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 118.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

