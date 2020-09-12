Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to “Buy”

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOC. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after buying an additional 263,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

