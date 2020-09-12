Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to “Buy”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.32 million, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.91%. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $553,100. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 123.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

