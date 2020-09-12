Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to “Buy”

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of Check Cap stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Cap will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

