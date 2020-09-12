Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Buy

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

