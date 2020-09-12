Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Hold

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. AlphaValue upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

EONGY stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.