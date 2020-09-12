Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Hold

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CONN. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Conn’s by 34.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

