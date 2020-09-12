Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.15. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in City Office REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

