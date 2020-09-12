Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Servicemaster Global reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 168.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SERV opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

